Sam Smith Was Spotted with “Boyfriend” Brandon Flynn

By Paul Laux
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Romance is in the air!  Recently, Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn were spotted hanging out in NYC, and even sharing some kisses that went viral pretty  much everywhere.

 

“Technically” they really haven’t confirmed anything, but that could just mean they want privacy.  Which is pretty hard when you’re famous.

Just saw the "vote no" message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will. Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized… and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us. Fuck that. We've been scared shitless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We've fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you're scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #fuckhate

