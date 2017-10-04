National Taco Day Deals In Cleveland

Happy National Taco Day, Cleveland!

A couple places in the area will be celebrating with taco deals, including:

Taco Bell – Celebrate the holiday with a $5 Taco Day Gift Set,which includes a Crunchy Taco, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, a CoolRanch Doritos Locos Taco and a Fiery Doritos Locos Taco.

Momocho – Happy hour specials until 6:30pm.

El Pollo Loco – Use this coupon to get a free taco platter when you buy a taco platter of equal or greater value.

Last year, Chipotle celebrated National Taco Day by adding Chorizo to the menu.

Earlier this year, cleveland.com went on a hunt to find the best tacos in Northeast Ohio. The Funky Truckeria won the reader vote, crowning it the winner. Just FYI.

Take this as an excuse to have lunch today at a new place!