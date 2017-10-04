National Taco Day Deals In Cleveland

By Aly Tanner
BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 11: A visitor bouys Mexican pork tacos on the first day of Street Food Thursday at the Markthalle Neun market hall in Kreuzberg district on April 11, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. Street Food Thursday features sidewalk delicacies from a variety of culinary traditions and will be open every Thursday from 5 until 11. Berlin has become a major tourist destination in Europe and has developed a reputation as a hip, affordable and open-minded city. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Happy National Taco Day, Cleveland!

A couple places in the area will be celebrating with taco deals, including:

Taco Bell – Celebrate the holiday with a $5 Taco Day Gift Set,which includes a Crunchy Taco, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, a CoolRanch Doritos Locos Taco and a Fiery Doritos Locos Taco.

Momocho – Happy hour specials until 6:30pm.

El Pollo Loco – Use this coupon to get a free taco platter when you buy a taco platter of equal or greater value.

Last year, Chipotle celebrated National Taco Day by adding Chorizo to the menu.

Earlier this year, cleveland.com went on a hunt to find the best tacos in Northeast Ohio. The Funky Truckeria won the reader vote, crowning it the winner.  Just FYI.

Take this as an excuse to have lunch today at a new place!

