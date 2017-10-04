Iowa Used Taylor Swift Lyrics To Warn People Of Distracted Drivers

By Aly Tanner
Photo: John Shearer / LP5 / Getty Images

Road signs in Iowa used lyrics from one of Taylor Swift’s newest songs to warn motorists about the dangers of distracted driving.

The Iowa Department of Transportation shared a photo of a sign saying there have been 246 traffic deaths this year — along with a twist on a lyric from Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“Old Taylor can’t come to the phone…she’s driving,” the sign reads.

The department reported 10 more deaths since the sign was crafted on Monday and warned that taking one’s eyes, hands and mind off the wheel can all be forms of distracted driving.

“Some people think time behind the wheel is wasted if they are simply driving. After all, there are phone calls to return, lunch to be eaten, and schedules to plan,” the department said. “But multitasking, especially while behind the wheel, is an illusion.”

