VIRAL VIDEO: UPS Delivers Taylor Swift

Has Taylor Swift given fans another taste of her upcoming album “Reputation?”

Well, that’s what some Swifties think after she shared a commercial about her partnership with UPS that featured some unknown music in the background.

In case you missed it, the commercial has several music fans and UPS employees giving their thoughts on the promotion, which has Taylor’s album cover plastered on the side of UPS trucks.

Throughout the commercial an unidentified song can be heard in the background, and some fans think it’s one of Taylor’s new tracks, with one person even suggesting it’s called “Rip Off The Page.”

LISTEN BELOW:

So far Taylor hasn’t confirmed the speculation. Fans will likely have to wait until “Reputation” comes out November 10th to know for sure.