Stores Are Already Planning To Close For Thanksgiving

Planning ahead? Like wayyyyy ahead? Apparently these companies are – as they are already saying they will be closed for business on the day of thanks, Thanksgiving.
The list grows and grows every year, and almost has become a quasi0-fad, though they often do get a lot of high marks from both employees and shoppers. Here is just SOME of them:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- At Home
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Micro Center
Want the whole list? No problem. Find it here.