Stores Are Already Planning To Close For Thanksgiving

Planning ahead?  Like wayyyyy ahead?  Apparently these companies are – as they are already saying they will be closed for business on the day of thanks, Thanksgiving.

The list grows and grows every year, and almost has become a quasi0-fad, though they often do get a lot of high marks from both employees and shoppers. Here is just SOME of them:

 

  • A.C. Moore
  • Abt Electronics
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • At Home
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Blain’s Farm and Fleet
  • Burlington
  • Cabela’s
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Craft Warehouse
  • Half Price Books
  • Harbor Freight
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Homesense
  • IKEA
  • JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
  • Jos. A. Bank
  • La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Micro Center

Want the whole list?  No problem. Find it here.

 

