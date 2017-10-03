Stores Are Already Planning To Close For Thanksgiving

Planning ahead? Like wayyyyy ahead? Apparently these companies are – as they are already saying they will be closed for business on the day of thanks, Thanksgiving.

The list grows and grows every year, and almost has become a quasi0-fad, though they often do get a lot of high marks from both employees and shoppers. Here is just SOME of them:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Want the whole list? No problem. Find it here.