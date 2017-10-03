Steven Tyler Denies Seizure & Reassures Fans He’s Okay

By Hayden Wright

Last week, Aerosmith canceled the four remaining shows on their South American tour so that frontman Steven Tyler could address an undisclosed health issue. In the original statement, Tyler assured fans he was “not in life-threatening condition,” and said the shouldn’t worry about him. Media outlets reported that Tyler suffered a seizure on tour.

To set the record straight, Tyler shared a lighthearted Twitter message denying that he had a seizure or a heart attack and generally lampooning the coverage of his illness. The rock icon downplayed his condition but said he returned to the U.S. for medical care.

“It breaks my heart to have left this tour early,” he wrote in the statement. “The band has never played better…Just watch the 100,000 people at Rock in Rio…I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin’ a rippin’ lead)…Sorry to have cut the tour short but I had to have a procedure that only my docs in the states could perform…”