Jennifer Lopez Postpones Vegas Residency After Route 91 Fest Shooting

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

The fallout from the shooting incident at the Route 91 festival continues, and has reached Jennifer Lopez’s “All I Have” residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Lopez has postponed three shows originally scheduled for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday of this week (Oct. 4, 6 and 7). Refunds or exchanges for other performances will be made available to ticket holders.

“Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred,” according to a press statement (via Billboard). “Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

The postponements followed Lopez tweeting that she was feeling “so broken” after the Route 91 incident yesterday (Oct. 2). See the tweet below.

