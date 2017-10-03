Blade Runner 2049’s Red Carpet Canceled After Las Vegas Shooting

After a terrible tragedy, there is almost always some pullback because of safety concerns. This is the case with Blade Runner 2049’s red carpet event – which was cancelled after the Las Vegas shooting.

The preview will still happen today at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, but there will be no red carpet.

“In light of the tragic events of last night, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Alcon Entertainment are cancelling the red carpet for tomorrow’s screening of Blade Runner 2049,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. “We join the rest of the country in sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy.”

Other movies also cancelled screenings.

More here.