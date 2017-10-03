Allegiant Air and Uber Are Stepping Up For Las Vegas

This week, Las Vegas suffered the worst mass shooting in modern American history, and because of that, a lot of families were left not knowing if their relatives were okay. Or for some, that needed to get to their families that might have been injured.

Thankfully, Allegiant Air realized this, and are now offering free flights to Las Vegas for the families of the victims of the shooting.

If this applies to you, all you have to do is email communications@allegiantair.com to set up arrangements. Also, they are offering penalty-free cancellations to Las Vegas for anyone who wants to change their plans. See all the details here.

But what about when you get to Las Vegas? Need to get to the hospital or reunification center? No problem. Just call an Uber or a Lyft – both are offering free rides to these locations for these families.

Just use one of these specific addresses when you call your ride.

Uber and Lyft Waive Fees for Victims of Las Vegas Attack https://t.co/JTddHXyZRG via @flipboard — Cyberdoc (@vadivale) October 3, 2017

In this terrible time, it’s good to see how we can all come together, and help on another out.

