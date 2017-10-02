Starbucks Officially Shuts Down Online Store

Filed Under: jeremiah and jeff show, Starbucks
Article written by M. Hribar

Starbucks officially closed its online store to focus on its thousands of locations and its app.

The online store sold essentials like blends, teas, mugs, tumblers, pressers and espresso machines, but Starbucks announced in August that it planned to shut it down on Oct. 1. The site held a 50% off clearance sale leading up to the closure.

The company is apparently “doubling down” on its mobile app and rewards program.

Coffee and company-branded merchandise is still available in store however, it said it could not guarantee availability of any product in stores.

 

The company also said it would discontinue selling syrups and sauces that people use to make coffee at home, leading one customer to say she was “inconsolable” that she couldn’t buy vanilla syrup anymore.

“My world is ending,” another said on Twitter after she found out that Starbucks was ending peach syrup.

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Boo Bash
Download The New Radio.Com App
October 7th

Listen Live