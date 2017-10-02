Starbucks Officially Shuts Down Online Store

Starbucks officially closed its online store to focus on its thousands of locations and its app.

The online store sold essentials like blends, teas, mugs, tumblers, pressers and espresso machines, but Starbucks announced in August that it planned to shut it down on Oct. 1. The site held a 50% off clearance sale leading up to the closure.

The company is apparently “doubling down” on its mobile app and rewards program.

Coffee and company-branded merchandise is still available in store however, it said it could not guarantee availability of any product in stores.

The company also said it would discontinue selling syrups and sauces that people use to make coffee at home, leading one customer to say she was “inconsolable” that she couldn’t buy vanilla syrup anymore.

“My world is ending,” another said on Twitter after she found out that Starbucks was ending peach syrup.