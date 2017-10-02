Deadliest Mass Shooting In U.S. History

The Las Vegas strip is in complete chaos this morning after a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert last night At 10:08 PM PST.
What we know right now is this:
- The Route 91 Harvest Festival concert in Las Vegas during Jason Aldean’s Concert
- Shooter has been identified as 64 year old Stephen Paddock – Who is Dead
- Police May Not Have Shot Paddock, and he may have shot himself.
- Paddock reportedly shot out of his 32nd floor window at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
- Police say there were at least 8 automatic weapons found according to KTLV.
- Police have found both vehicles in question and also have located Paddock’s roommate and companion Marilou Danley.
- Jason Aldean and his crew are all safe.
- There have been reports that two police officers both on and off duty have been killed and another two are wounded.
- As of 8:24am EST AT LEAST 50 people are dead and over 200 are injured.
- The death toll marks the worst mass shooting in American History.
- All hotels are open with the exception of Mandalay Bay.
- McCarren International Airport is slowly reopening
If you are looking for a loved one, please call 1-866-535-5654. Facebook has also activated the safe check in feature.
In honor of the victims we will not post videos of the shooting.