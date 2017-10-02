Deadliest Mass Shooting In U.S. History

The Las Vegas strip is in complete chaos this morning after a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert last night At 10:08 PM PST.

What we know right now is this:

The Route 91 Harvest Festival concert in Las Vegas during Jason Aldean’s Concert

Shooter has been identified as 64 year old Stephen Paddock – Who is Dead

Police May Not Have Shot Paddock, and he may have shot himself.

Paddock reportedly shot out of his 32nd floor window at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Police say there were at least 8 automatic weapons found according to KTLV.

Police have found both vehicles in question and also have located Paddock’s roommate and companion Marilou Danley.

Jason Aldean and his crew are all safe.

There have been reports that two police officers both on and off duty have been killed and another two are wounded.

As of 8:24am EST AT LEAST 50 people are dead and over 200 are injured.

The death toll marks the worst mass shooting in American History.

All hotels are open with the exception of Mandalay Bay.

McCarren International Airport is slowly reopening

If you are looking for a loved one, please call 1-866-535-5654. Facebook has also activated the safe check in feature.

In honor of the victims we will not post videos of the shooting.