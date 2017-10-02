Deadliest Mass Shooting In U.S. History

Filed Under: Las Vegas, las vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 2 people dead. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas strip is in complete chaos this morning after a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert last night At 10:08 PM PST.

What we know right now is this:

  • The Route 91 Harvest Festival concert in Las Vegas during Jason Aldean’s Concert
  • Shooter has been identified as 64 year old Stephen Paddock – Who is Dead
  • Police May Not Have Shot Paddock, and he may have shot himself.
  • Paddock reportedly shot out of his 32nd floor window at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
  • Police say there were at least 8 automatic weapons found according to KTLV.
  • Police have found both vehicles in question and also have located Paddock’s roommate and companion Marilou Danley.
  • Jason Aldean and his crew are all safe.
  • There have been reports that two police officers both on and off duty have been killed and another two are wounded.
  • As of 8:24am EST AT LEAST 50 people are dead and over 200 are injured.
  • The death toll marks the worst mass shooting in American History.
  • All hotels are open with the exception of Mandalay Bay.
  • McCarren International Airport is slowly reopening

If you are looking for a loved one, please call 1-866-535-5654. Facebook has also activated the safe check in feature.

In honor of the victims we will not post videos of the shooting. 

