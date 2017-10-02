Cleveland State Focuses On Outer Space Law

The law of outer space is the focus a new center at Cleveland State University.

The Global Space Law Center at the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law was developed due to the rapid growth of the private space industry

The center will seek to train the next generation of space lawyers, to promote the development of laws and policies that promote the peaceful use of outer space, and to facilitate the growth of the commercial space industry, CSU said.

The center will partner with domestic and international organizations to develop internship and employment opportunities for students and graduates of the Center.

The center will launch its first course, Space Law: A Global View,summer 2018. The three-hour online course will be open to CSU students as well as law students, practitioners and space industry executives around the world. The course will be taught by Sundahl and will feature guest lectures and interviews. Details on enrollment in the course will be available in the spring.

The center is also creating an online research guide for space law, establishing a research council with the goal of positively influencing the development of space law and establishing a weekly blog on current issues in the field.+

