Top 20 Cleveland Countdown September 30, 2017

1. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

2. Attention-Charlie Puth

3. What About Us-Pink

4. Feel It Still-Portugal the Man

5. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

6. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

7. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift

8. Praying-Kesha

9. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop

10. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

11. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato

12. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

13. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza

14. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean

15. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson

16. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna

17. Perfect-Ed Sheeran

18. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

19. Thunder-Imagine Dragons

20. Miles-Phillip Phillips

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.