Top 20 Cleveland Countdown September 30, 2017

1. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
2. Attention-Charlie Puth
3. What About Us-Pink
4. Feel It Still-Portugal the Man
5. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
6. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
7. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift
8. Praying-Kesha
9. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop
10. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
11. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato
12. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
13. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza
14. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean
15. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson
16. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna
17. Perfect-Ed Sheeran
18. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
19. Thunder-Imagine Dragons
20. Miles-Phillip Phillips
Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.