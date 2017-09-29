What To Do In Cleveland This Weekend: September 29

If pumpkin is your poison, there are a variety of pumpkin beers to choose from. (Chris Walker/Chicago Tribune/MCT)

It’s Friday again!

It’s finally fall! So check out everything that is going on in Cleveland.

Sam Adams Octoberfest

Join everyone down at Voinovich Park in Cleveland for this amazing fest! Celebrate the season with beer, live music and more! Today’s live performances are, The Strumbellas and Corey Harper.

Rozi’s 6th Annual Pumpkin Beer Tasting

Head over to Rozi’s Wine Bar for the 6th Annual Pumpkin Beer Tasting! $25 admission and you’ll get to try these 8 beers and more September 29 from 6-8!

Shipyard Smashed Pumpkin
Fat Heads Spooky Tooth
Rivertowne Headless Wylie
Brewkettle Strangeville
Masthead Haserot Angel Pumpkin Ale
Southern Tier Pumpking
Southern Tier Cold Brew Coffee Pumpking
Market Garden Franklin Castle

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame- The Musical 

The Great Lakes Theatre (Playhouse Square’s Hannah Theatre) is performing Hunchback at 7:30! Tickets are anywhere from $15-$80 for adults and $13 for students.

Check out the preview for it from The Paper Mill Playhouse Below.

More here.

