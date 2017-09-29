What To Do In Cleveland This Weekend: September 29

It’s Friday again!

It’s finally fall! So check out everything that is going on in Cleveland.

Sam Adams Octoberfest

Join everyone down at Voinovich Park in Cleveland for this amazing fest! Celebrate the season with beer, live music and more! Today’s live performances are, The Strumbellas and Corey Harper.

Rozi’s 6th Annual Pumpkin Beer Tasting

Head over to Rozi’s Wine Bar for the 6th Annual Pumpkin Beer Tasting! $25 admission and you’ll get to try these 8 beers and more September 29 from 6-8!

Shipyard Smashed Pumpkin

Fat Heads Spooky Tooth

Rivertowne Headless Wylie

Brewkettle Strangeville

Masthead Haserot Angel Pumpkin Ale

Southern Tier Pumpking

Southern Tier Cold Brew Coffee Pumpking

Market Garden Franklin Castle

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame- The Musical

The Great Lakes Theatre (Playhouse Square’s Hannah Theatre) is performing Hunchback at 7:30! Tickets are anywhere from $15-$80 for adults and $13 for students.

Check out the preview for it from The Paper Mill Playhouse Below.

More here.