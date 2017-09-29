Kim Kardashian West Confirms Baby #3 Is On The Way

Filed Under: jeremiah and jeff show, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, kylie jenner
(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

At least one Kardashian/Jenner sister is talking about her new baby.

Kim tweeted out this promo (wait till the end)

This will be the third child for Kardashian West and her husband, rapper Kanye West, joining their daughter, North, 4 and son, Saint, 21 months.

E! news reports Kardashian West is expecting via surrogate.

Reportedly, 20 year old sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant and due in February, but she has yet to confirm this as well as Khloe who was trending days after the Kylie news, with a rumor that she is also pregnant with Cavs Forward/Center Tristan Thompson.
Days after that news, there were reports Khloé Kardashian may be also pregnant.

*Reminder* ONLY Kim has confirmed her news via a promo for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Boo Bash
Download The New Radio.Com App
October 7th

Listen Live