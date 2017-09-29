Kim Kardashian West Confirms Baby #3 Is On The Way

At least one Kardashian/Jenner sister is talking about her new baby.

Kim tweeted out this promo (wait till the end)

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

This will be the third child for Kardashian West and her husband, rapper Kanye West, joining their daughter, North, 4 and son, Saint, 21 months.

E! news reports Kardashian West is expecting via surrogate.

Reportedly, 20 year old sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant and due in February, but she has yet to confirm this as well as Khloe who was trending days after the Kylie news, with a rumor that she is also pregnant with Cavs Forward/Center Tristan Thompson.

Days after that news, there were reports Khloé Kardashian may be also pregnant.

*Reminder* ONLY Kim has confirmed her news via a promo for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.