It’s National Coffee Day! Here’s where the deals are!

Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee and get a medium hot coffee free at participating locations nationwide.

Wawa: No coupon is needed to get a free cup of coffee — any size — on Friday. Also, get a coupon for a free cup when you join Wawa Rewards or by doing a quick survey on Wawa receipts.

Krispy Kreme: It’s a National Coffee Weekend at participating locations. Get one free hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day from Friday through Sunday.

McDonald’s: For a limited time, get a small specialty coffee for $2 at participating locations. Also, there are coupons for a free medium McCafé with any purchase in the McDonald’s smartphone app. Plus, when you purchase any five McCafé drinks you can get one free when a QR code from the app is scanned at checkout.

Starbucks: While not a National Coffee Day deal, in honor of the day and through Sunday, the Seattle-based company will “be taking over” its stores. For the three days, there will be no menu boards. Instead, the company will share information with customers about how their coffee purchases have made a difference and the company’s commitment to ethical and sustainably sourced coffee.

Keurig: From Friday through Sunday, get 20% off all pods and bagged coffee purchased at http://www.keurig.com with coupon code CELEBRATE. Get free shipping with a $39 or higher purchase.

Lyft: When you take a Lyft ride Friday in select cities, get a free can of High Brew Cold Brew Coffee during your ride.

7-Eleven: Members of the convenience store chain’s 7Rewards loyalty program get one free cup of coffee at participating locations Friday through Sunday. To redeem, show a bar code on the 7-Eleven smartphone app at checkout. Limit one deal per member.

Sheetz: Get a free Pumpkin Pie Latte when you order it through the Sheetz smartphone app.