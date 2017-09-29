Gotta Know: Champions Of Magic

Audiences will be captivated by the magic of the holiday season when the U.K. sensation Champions of Magic perform at Playhouse Square beginning December 27th.A perfect show for the whole family, the five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are coming to the USA for the very first time, following four years in the UK, with sold-out shows, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End. With over 20 million online views between them, this cast of Britain’s top magicians includes international award winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Witness the impossible, including disappearances, levitation, teleportation and a heart-stopping finale, all presented with lighting and special effects to rival the biggest theatrical spectacles.

Listen to them Live On The Jeremiah and Jeff Show Above.