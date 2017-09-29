Celebs Share Their Awkward Teen Photos To Support Hurricane Relief

From thewrap.com —

Celebrities like Kumail Nanjiani, Margaret Cho and Jimmy Kimmel have shared awkward throwback photos of themselves during puberty in support of hurricane relief efforts for Puerto Rico.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” guest Nick Kroll challenged celebrities to share photos of themselves during their awkward teen years, using the hashtag #PuberMe. Stephen Colbert then vowed to make a donation from his AmeriCone Dream Fund towards the hurricane relief effort for every celebrity that participates. And Kroll promised to match the donations.

“And I’ll decide what a celebrity is, thank you,” Colbert said.

So, when you’re searching through social media today, make sure you punch in #PuberMe. There’s some really good stuff.

Like this:

Thank you Stephen. In return, here's me trying to look like a tough guy because I hadn't yet hit #puberme. #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/WAzZ6kk6qb — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 28, 2017