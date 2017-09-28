Ryan Levine Joins The Show From the “Kids Film It Festival”

Ryan Levine, founder of the Kids Film It Festival, joined the show to talk about his upcoming festival in Cleveland.
Submissions are due on October 16th,
It raises money for a great cause, and it’s conveniently located at the Rock Hall!
Date: November 10th, 2017
Time: 7-11 PM
Location: Rock & Hall of Fame, Cleveland, OH
Schedule of Events
• 3 finalists will be chosen in each category at each age group
• All finalists will recieve a prize
• The winner of each category will receive prize money and gifts
There will be one winner for each age group in each category. Each winner will get a $500 gift card to BEST BUY!
• Maximum movie length is 5 minutes
• All movies must be PG or G
• Entries must be filmed and edited by person submitting
• You can submit more than one movie
• You can order more t-shirts if wanted
• Judges will decide if movie is appropriate
• Winners will be announced at the festival
• Top three to five movies for each category and age group will be shown at festival
• All movies will be displayed on website starting a few days after the festival
• The age categories are as of August 1st 2017