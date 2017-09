Remember, NEVER say anything you don’t mean. Especially when you send that person a picture of your credit card and tell them to “get anything you want.” Yea, don’t be that creepy.

Ur all invited to my bouncy castle party funded by the guy that sent me his credit card after I said no to a date pic.twitter.com/Cf5XZfg7yA — Leagan (@leagalicious) September 21, 2017

Long story short, this kind lady told a guy “no” to a date, so he thought he would give her his credit card to change her mind. Instead – she got a bouncy house. The price? $950

Perfect justice.

idk about you but i'm not about getting spam emails from a place that sells bouncy houses — Leagan (@leagalicious) September 22, 2017

By the way, we’re all invited.