Fergie Wants A Mashup With Taylor Swift

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: fergie, taylor swift
Photo: Courtesy Interscope

Taylor Swift is huge, everyone knows of her, and everyone wants to work with her.  That includes Fergie, would would love a mashup with Swift.

“You know what’s really interesting is that I have a song called ‘Just Like You’ that — it was the first video that I shot for this album and visual experience, Double Dutchess: Seeing Double,” Fergie said. “The chorus is ‘Look what you made me do/ I’m crazy just like you/ I’m tainted just like you.’ So it’s funny because I’m like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is right there. I almost want to make a mash-up. Rhythmically I feel like they have a little similarities. Maybe we do like a three-way mash-up.”

Who knows if this will ever happen, but that would be one, pretty cool single.

