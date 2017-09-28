Chick-Fil-A Dropping A Popular Item

It’s a sad day, as Chick Fil A is dropping one of their most popular products – the chicken salad sandwich.

I ordered sandwich at Chick Fil A and they just gave me a piece of chicken….out relationship hasn't changed but it's different now — Marshall Thomas (@marshallthomas2) September 28, 2017

The reason? Well, it seems as if the company just wants to move on, to brand new, newer tastes.

“The decision to remove Chicken Salad from the menu was a difficult one. We know that many of our customers loved our Chicken Salad, but we have also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu in our restaurants.”

At least it’s not picnic season anymore.

This is how you’re supposed to eat the pickles on a chick-fil-a sandwich pic.twitter.com/Fpyx1p79PZ — Luke Hendry (@luke__hendry) September 23, 2017

