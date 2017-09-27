Tristan and Khloe Expecting Their First Child

It will be the first child for Khloe, the second for Tristan, and it comes literally days after it was heavily rumored that Kylie Jenner was also pregnant.

From blind date to baby! See Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's most adorable moments together: https://t.co/dgqyBtNn6F pic.twitter.com/TY2l7GO4tB — E! News (@enews) September 27, 2017

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source said.

“This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

Congrats to them both!

