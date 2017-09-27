Tristan and Khloe Expecting Their First Child

By Paul Laux
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 23: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It will be the first child for Khloe, the second for Tristan, and it comes literally days after it was heavily rumored that Kylie Jenner was also pregnant.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source said.

“This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

Congrats to them both!

More here.

