Say Goodbye To 140 Characters

Finally, it is time to bid a fond farewell to something that, while annoying at times, was integrated with our social media habits for so long.

140 character tweets.

Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters? 🤔 We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the character limit to 280! Excited about the possibilities? Read our blog to find out how it all adds up. 👇https://t.co/C6hjsB9nbL — Twitter (@Twitter) September 26, 2017

When Twitter first popped up, the limit existed to keep thins quick, clean, and concise – oh yea, and to also reflect the length of SMS messages (think T9 texting…). However, as people changed, and they wanted a little more room to express themselves, people began to rally for longer limits – which until now, were largely ignored.

Twitter soon realized that they had a niche, being the quick and fast social media, rather than a slower update style like Facebook – and so they never change.

When you're trying to reach the 280 word limit on a tweet but have nothing important to say pic.twitter.com/Vgasu2mIQV — Hungerpang's 🇰🇪 (@ShikoWAwanjish) September 27, 2017

However, 280 character limits are now a thing! Twitter is slowly rolling it out, testing out the feature. However soon, you can double your thoughts!

Neat.

I think I have the 280 character limit upgrade now, which means my powers have increased dramatically. I can tell so many more dad jokes in a single tweet, so I absolutely love this. For example: What did the Buffalo say to his little boy when he dropped him off at school? Bison — Roqayah Chamseddine (@roqchams) September 26, 2017

