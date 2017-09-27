Say Goodbye To 140 Characters

Finally, it is time to bid a fond farewell to something that, while annoying at times, was integrated with our social media habits for so long.
140 character tweets.
When Twitter first popped up, the limit existed to keep thins quick, clean, and concise – oh yea, and to also reflect the length of SMS messages (think T9 texting…). However, as people changed, and they wanted a little more room to express themselves, people began to rally for longer limits – which until now, were largely ignored.
Twitter soon realized that they had a niche, being the quick and fast social media, rather than a slower update style like Facebook – and so they never change.
However, 280 character limits are now a thing! Twitter is slowly rolling it out, testing out the feature. However soon, you can double your thoughts!
Neat.
