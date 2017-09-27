Report: Justin Timberlake Finalizing Deal To Perform At Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Filed Under: justin timberlake, Super Bowl half time show
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Singer/actor Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to a report from US Weekly, pop superstar Justin Timberlake could very well be the Halftime performer for February’s Super Bowl.

From US Weekly:

An insider reveals the 36-year-old “is finalizing” his deal, and though reports suggested the dad of 2-year-old son Silas (with wife Jessica Biel) might perform with onetime collaborator Jay-Z, the insider says, “as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers.”

Super Bowl LII (42) will be held in Minneapolis on February 4, 2018.

Timberlake would be returning to the biggest stage in entertainment for the first time in 14 years, when his performance of ‘Rock Your Body’ turned into ‘”Nipplegate” when he tore off a piece of Janet Jackson’s costume. The act led to a lot of backlash from the FCC, and a lot of rule changes to TV.

The 36-year old Timerlake is a 10-time Grammy winner – and we think he would rock the Super Bowl stage! You can read more here.

