Make Sure To Avoid This Netflix Scam

By Paul Laux
Just when you thought it was safe, someone got to Netflix and created a scam.  Here is how you can avoid it.

Basically, they will send you an email claiming there is a problem with your account.  If you get this message below…DON’T CLICK ON IT!

It’s fake, and your information will be compromised, along with your computer.  So what can you do?  Simple.  Delete the email, and check your settings from their website directly.

According to Netflix directly, they will never ask for person information via email, so don’t fall for it.

Stay safe our there.

More tips here.

