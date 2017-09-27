HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ Is Coming To An End

Chip and Joanna Gaines are ready to leave the small screen behind.

The couple has announced the upcoming fifth season of “Fixer Upper” will be the last.

“Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen,” Chip and Jo said. “How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

They went on to explain that they made the decision with their kids in mind.

“They’re so young, and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” Joanna shares. “Family is the most important thing in the world.”

We are all waving you a tearful goodbye.