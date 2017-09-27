5 Things You May Not Have Known About Dwyane Wade

NBA free agent Dwyane Wade has decided to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and reunite with LeBron James.

The news broke late Tuesday afternoon and was backed up by multiple reports. Wade’s signing will become official on Wednesday. Let’s get to know the newest Cav, ‘D-Wade’:

1. Dwyane is really good friends with LeBron James

When LeBron left Cleveland the first time in 2010, he played in Miami for four years with Wade. They won two NBA titles together. And they still hang out together, working out, and going on vacations together.

Was a great week of work with my Dog @dwyanewade!! Push each other until the wheels fall off Brother! Winter is coming and it's never felt so good. Season 15 of this show begins soon. #Brotherhood👊🏾 #striveforgreatness🚀 #savagemode😤 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

2. He’s married to Gabrielle Union

Wade and Union began dating in 2009, and got married in 2014 in Miami. You may know Union from various television sitcoms, and movies like She’s All That and 10 Things I Hate About You. Her breakthrough role was in the movie Bring It On.

Damn she's BAD!!! #emmys A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

3. Wade has three sons

Zaire (15 years old) and Zion (10 years old) are Dwyane’s sons from his first marriage, while his son Xavier is almost four years old, whom he had with his longtime friend Aja Metoyer when he and Union were split up for a brief time.

Fbf #TheWades A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

4. He’s super charitable

Wade started ‘The Wade’s World’ foundation in 2003, which is a community based organization that promotes education, health and social skills for children in at-risk situations. Wade is also a christian, and 10% of his salary goes to a church in Chicago.

5. Yes, he does spell is name weird

Dwyane spells his name a little oddly because his grandma thought that’s how it was spelled!

From a 2010 Esquire interview: “I have no idea. I’m a junior — I got that name from my father. I asked him — my grandma said that’s how she felt it was spelled.“