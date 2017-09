Let the holiday season begin, Christmas Ale is almost here! Forget about the 90 degree weather.

Make sure you’re free Thursday Oct. 26 at 11am. Why? Because that’s when the first pour of Christmas Ale will happen at Great Lakes Brewing Co.!

Doors open at 11am, first pour at 11:30.

Happy Holidays!

1 month from today. Christmas Ale is on tap. 😍🍻🎄 — Samantha Roberts ☔ (@SamRobertsWX) September 26, 2017

Great Lakes Brewing's Christmas Ale is on tap in one month https://t.co/clnjgS7PJz — Cleveland Scene (@ClevelandScene) September 26, 2017

Read more here.