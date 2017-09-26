Walmart Is Testing Straight-To-Fridge Delivery Service

By Aly Tanner
Grocery shopping with kids can be a nightmare, especially when you’re all tired, hungry, and just want to get home already.

So, when we heard that Walmart is testing a new kind of home delivery service that lets you order groceries online and not only have someone bring them to your home, but have that person put them away for you, we were intrigued.

Yes, the folks at Walmart are trying out the service that includes online shopping, delivery, and someone to pop those groceries in the fridge for you.

It sounds amazing, right?

The only downside is that you’d have to let some stranger in your house when you’re not home and that’s where we get a little uncomfortable with the idea.

Sloan Eddleston, Walmart’s VP of eCommerce Strategy and Business Operations shared the deets on the company’s blog recently: “When my order is ready, a Deliv driver will retrieve my items and bring them to my home,” she writes. “If no one answers the doorbell, he or she will have a one-time passcode that I’ve pre-authorized which will open my home’s smart lock.”

So if you have that technology, this could be a game-changer for you.

Lots of us don’t, and we’re not about to leave a key for some rando to get into our home with, even if he’s bringing our groceries.

Eddleston reassures us that we can watch the delivery process with home security cameras, but again, if you don’t have those, how safe would you feel about this?

Maybe it’s worth it just to not have to hit the supermarket with cranky kids in tow.  What do you think?

