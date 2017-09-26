Target To Raise Their Minimum Wage To $15/Hr

The retail giant is making even bigger strides with this move, as they plan to raise their minimum wage to $15/hr by 2020. Currently it sits at $11, still way higher than the state average which floats around $7.

Target announces that it's raising its minimum hourly wage to $11, and it pledges a $15 minimum by the end of 2020. https://t.co/b1RS8GR4Uf — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) September 25, 2017

“We see this not only as an investment in our team but an investment in an elevated experience for our guests and the communities we serve,” Brian Cornell, Target’s chief executive said.

Recently, the industry has had a need for not only quality employees, but also ones that will stick around. The company hopes that incentives like this will bring just that.

