Pumpkin Spice Vodka Exists, Because Of Course

By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, pumpkin spice, Pumpkin Spice Vodka, Q104
pumpkins (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

In case you were wondering if the pumpkin spice craze had expanded more into the adult beverage category, we’re here to tell you it has.

You can now get pumpkin spice-flavored vodka, for better or worse.

The hard stuff comes to us from the Lucky Bastard distillery in Saskatchewan, Canada. According to their website, the limited-edition seasonal drink is 35% ABV and sells for $32.

So if you love all things pumpkin spice, this could be your new favorite booze for fall.

But what do you mix with it?

A pumpkin version of a Moscow Mule made with ginger beer could be tasty, or you could always just add some to your coffee and top it with whipped cream.

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Boo Bash
Download The New Radio.Com App
October 7th

Listen Live