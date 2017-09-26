Pumpkin Spice Vodka Exists, Because Of Course

In case you were wondering if the pumpkin spice craze had expanded more into the adult beverage category, we’re here to tell you it has.

You can now get pumpkin spice-flavored vodka, for better or worse.

I think I just threw up a little in my mouth :: You Can Now Buy Pumpkin Spice Vodka https://t.co/n3w6f4Ul7G via @delishdotcom — Christopher (@CagedChef457) September 26, 2017

The hard stuff comes to us from the Lucky Bastard distillery in Saskatchewan, Canada. According to their website, the limited-edition seasonal drink is 35% ABV and sells for $32.

So if you love all things pumpkin spice, this could be your new favorite booze for fall.

But what do you mix with it?

A pumpkin version of a Moscow Mule made with ginger beer could be tasty, or you could always just add some to your coffee and top it with whipped cream.