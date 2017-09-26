Idina Menzel Marries ‘Rent’ Co-Star: See the Photos

By Scott T. Sterling

Frozen star Idina Menzel has tied the knot.

The singer married actor Aaron Lohr, who she appeared with in the 2005 big-screen adaptation of the Broadway hit, Rent.

“Wanted to let you know… Married the love of my life # aaronlohr this weekend @ our home,” Menzel said on Twitter. “Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical.”

Menzel also shared some images of the big day, looking resplendent in a Carolina Herrera gown, while hubby Lohr went for a navy blue John Varvatos suit.

