Watch Harry Styles Cover Little Big Town’s ‘Girl Crush’

Filed Under: Harry Styles
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Harry Styles knows his way around a good cover song.

Related: Harry Styles Covers Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’

After recently taking on Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” the former One Direction singer has turned his attention to Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.”

Styles rolled out the country cover during a show at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium last night (Sept. 25).

Styles is set to further indulge his love for country music when he hits the road with Kacey Musgraves next year. Styles has been a longtime fan of Musgraves, as evidenced by this tweet from 2014:

Check out fan footage of Styles’ LBT cover below.

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Boo Bash
Download The New Radio.Com App
October 7th

Listen Live