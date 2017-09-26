Gotta Know – Lorain County Cupcake Crawl

Lorain county is back at it with it’s 2017 Cupcake Crawl, from October 1st through the 31st.

You have to check out their Cupcake Crawl – click on the link for more information.

Presented by: Visit Lorain County and the Lorain County Board of Commissioners.

Something special has been baking in Lorain County and starting on October 1, we welcome all friends and families of our quaint Lake Erie communities to follow the crumbs! The Cupcake Crawl is our first ever foodie trail for those with a sweet tooth. What does this mean? Participating bakeries in Lorain County, Medina County and Cuyahoga County will be offering a UNIQUE cupcake flavor in their bake cases for the month of October only. With a passport and a map downloaded from Visit Lorain County, guests must travel from one bakery to another! Purchase your cupcake(s), receive an OFFICIAL signature and redeem your T-shirt prize.

Eight bakeries, 31 days of gourmet cupcakes.

Follow the crumbs to five bakeries and redeem your T-shirt prize and a belly full of goodies. We’re offering a GRAND prize for those special connoisseurs of sweets who follow the crumbs to all seven bakeries! Receive a T-shirt and have a chance to win our raffle drawing at the end of the month. GRAND PRIZE to be announced the day the winner is chosen.

Visit our website for a download of the Map & Passport: http://bit.ly/2ymyjbf

RSVP to their Facebook Event here.

Jen stopped by with all the info. Take a listen above.