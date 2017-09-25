Wahlburgers Chain Closing Down

Don’t get too worried, as of right now it is only the Coney Island location, but this still is a huge deal for the business.

“The franchise group that heads up Coney Island is restructuring,” a rep for Wahlburgers said. “Now that we are through Labor Day weekend, it seems like the right time to close the restaurant to complete the restructuring and provide customers with the best possible experience upon reopening. No firm date has been set.”

The restaurant closed suddenly, but to some online, the shutdown didn’t really come as much a surprise. One person said “terrible service, dirty tables and when food comes out cold, they actually ask you if you want it heated up.”

@Wahlburgers @DonnieWahlberg heard coney is temporarily closing. Sad & disappointed & fyi someone should be responding to unhappy customers https://t.co/sdWb4in6In — Maria Duic (@MariaDuic) September 13, 2017

No date has been set for the opening. More here.