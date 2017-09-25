Ed Sheeran Announces Stadium Tour

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

Haven’t had enough Ed?  Don’t worry, no one has.  So thankfully for all of us, Ed announced a brand new tour…

A stadium tour!

Unfortunately, he is not stopping around Cleveland this time, but that just means a road trip!  Right?

Here are the dates:

08/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
08/25 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
08/30 – Toronto, ON @ rogers Centre
09/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
09/15 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financiel Field
10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
10/17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
10/27 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
11/03 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
11/07 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live