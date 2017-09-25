Dead Body Halloween Decoration Prompted Worried 911 Calls

By Aly Tanner
(Photo credit FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Joseph Lovergive’s neighbors in Tennessee were shocked when they saw a grisly sight outside his home.

“There’s a guy laying in his driveway, with two big bloody handprints on the side of the house. It looks like he was dead,” a stunned Johnny Riddle told the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

But, the joke was on him.

Lovergive’s family loves Halloween and always celebrates early. This year, they stuffed paper into clothing to create the gory display under the garage door.

“This morning about 10 o’clock I get a pounding on the door,” Lovergive said after deputies responded to his home. “I said, ‘Thank you guys for caring but I’m doing just fine.’”

Taking no chances, the deputies removed a boot from a leg to make sure it wasn’t a real person. They later praised his “great display” on Facebook.

