Top 20 Cleveland Countdown September 23, 2017

1. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
2. What About Us-Pink
3. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
4. Attention-Charlie Puth
5. Praying-Kesha
6. Feel It Still-Portugal the Man
7. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
8. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
9. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean
10. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift
11. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop
12. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
13. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato
14. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna
15. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza
16. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson
17. Believer-Imagine Dragons
18. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
19. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
20. Perfect-Ed Sheeran
Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.