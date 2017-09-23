Top 20 Cleveland Countdown September 23, 2017

1. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

2. What About Us-Pink

3. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

4. Attention-Charlie Puth

5. Praying-Kesha

6. Feel It Still-Portugal the Man

7. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

8. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

9. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean

10. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift

11. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop

12. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

13. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato

14. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna

15. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza

16. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson

17. Believer-Imagine Dragons

18. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

19. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

20. Perfect-Ed Sheeran

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.