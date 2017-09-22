Win Fall Out Boy Tickets

Listen 4 times daily to play Q104’s 4 Question Quiz to see Fall Out Boy at Quicken Loans Arena on October 20th

We’ll ask 4 questions. Get them right, you’ll win and be qualified to win the grand prize! Get them wrong, we’ll tell you how many you answered correctly and we’ll ask the same questions next time.

Keep track of the questions and answers to make it easier to win!

If you win, then you automatically get qualified for the grand prize: a trip for two to the last stop of the Fall Out Boy tour on November 18th in Phoenix, Arizona!

Listen at the winning times of 7:40 am, 11:40 am, 2:40 pm, and 4:40 pm. Call in at 216-578-0104!