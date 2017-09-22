Tacky Or Innovative? Couple Asks Guests To Pay For Their Wedding

Weddings are super expensive and some couples and their families have trouble paying for everything before the big day arrives. So, one couple in England decided to cut costs and ask their guests to cover some of the wedding expenses.

Ben Farina and Clare Moran plan to marry in June 2018 and their venue is going to cost about $13,500. So, to help cover the cost, the couple is asking the 60 adult guests to pay just over $200 each and just under $70 for the 20 children.

The money will supposedly help cover the guests three night stay at the venue and the couple claims its like an all inclusive holiday.

“We had spoken about marriage because we’ve got a little girl together and I always said we wouldn’t be able to afford to do it, or it would have to be a registry office wedding, not a big wedding,” Moran told the BBC.

The couple plans to spend around $2,700 of their own money to pay for drinks, food, dresses, and suits.

So what say you….tacky? Or a new way to get around the cost of weddings?