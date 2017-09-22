Girl With 3-D Printed Hand Will Throw First Pitch At World Series

Seven-year-old Hailey Dawson has a dream of throwing the first pitch at every MLB ballpark.

Well, we’re happy to let you know this girl will be taking the mound to toss the ceremonial pitch during game four of the World Series this year!

7-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark with her 3-D printed hand pic.twitter.com/onStqhEzyB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2017

Dawson was born with Poland Syndrome and uses a 3-D printed hand, but that has not slowed her down one bit or kept her from pursuing her love of baseball. And her mom, Yong, says they were totally surprised when they got a call from the MLB’s vice president.

“He said ‘We want to invite your whole family to a World Series game,’” the proud mother says.

“Fantastic, dream come true right? And then he goes, ‘And we want Hailey to throw out the first pitch,’ and I started crying.’”

So… we’ll see ya in Cleveland, right, Hailey?!

