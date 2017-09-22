Ed Sheeran Has The Most Streamed Song On Spotify

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is now officially the most-streamed track of all time on Spotify.

Shape Of You has 1.318 billion plays on Spotify as of Sept 21 according to Spotify.

Despite releasing his latest album, Divide, back in March, Sheeran is the most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify right now with over 40 million monthly listeners.

Globally on Spotify, Ed Sheeran is most popular in Mexico City, where he currently has over 850,000 monthly listeners.

Shape Of You was released in January.