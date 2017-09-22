Chrissy Teigen Needed Bananas, So Twitter Came Through

Yesterday, Chrissy Teigen wanted to make banana bread. But much to her dismay, she did not have any bananas, so she tweeted her 7.5 million followers, asking if anyone had six brown bananas. And of course, in twitter and Chrissy Teigen fashion..twitter came through (and she chronicled the journey).
(She ended up settling for 5 Brown Bananas)
But then Chrissy got a little nervous…because of course.
(Spoiler….her assistant was her Mom)
But guys…if you could believe this…the story gets better!!
So once she got all her bananas….she chronicled her baking journey! Isn’t she awesome?
Until next time Chrissy.