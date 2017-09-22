Chrissy Teigen Needed Bananas, So Twitter Came Through

Filed Under: Bananas, Chrissy Teigen, jeremiah and jeff show
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

Yesterday, Chrissy Teigen wanted to make banana bread. But much to her dismay, she did not have any bananas, so she tweeted her 7.5 million followers, asking if anyone had six brown bananas. And of course, in twitter and Chrissy Teigen fashion..twitter came through (and she chronicled the journey).

(She ended up settling for 5 Brown Bananas)

But then Chrissy got a little nervous…because of course.

(Spoiler….her assistant was her Mom)

But guys…if you could believe this…the story gets better!!

So once she got all her bananas….she chronicled her baking journey! Isn’t she awesome?

Until next time Chrissy.

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live