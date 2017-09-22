Chrissy Teigen Needed Bananas, So Twitter Came Through

Yesterday, Chrissy Teigen wanted to make banana bread. But much to her dismay, she did not have any bananas, so she tweeted her 7.5 million followers, asking if anyone had six brown bananas. And of course, in twitter and Chrissy Teigen fashion..twitter came through (and she chronicled the journey).

if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

ok this banana thing is getting ridiculous. don't tell me your banana browning hacks. just…if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area lmk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

only 5 but they're yours if you want them pic.twitter.com/OV3mCOs134 — meg zukin (@bymeg) September 21, 2017

(She ended up settling for 5 Brown Bananas)

banana submissions are now closed. thank you guys so much I will send the runner ups some banana bread once done — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

But then Chrissy got a little nervous…because of course.

just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade https://t.co/k7bvlH93rO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

(Spoiler….her assistant was her Mom)

already home. that was…so fast. I will now do all grocery shopping like this pic.twitter.com/DLAzKvDezI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

But guys…if you could believe this…the story gets better!!

I really, really hate to say this but. I need one more banana pic.twitter.com/DBqKjQpSM7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

oh my god so close! ok here comes my assistant, standby — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

one of the cutest things I've ever seen @onairjake pic.twitter.com/5YxPXsnPNK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017

this is no longer my banana bread. this is *our* banana bread. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017

So once she got all her bananas….she chronicled her baking journey! Isn’t she awesome?

WHY IS YOUR NUMBER THE ONLY NUMBER ON OUR ACCOUNT YOU AREN'T EVEN IN AMERICA https://t.co/rpI8wCiV31 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017

Until next time Chrissy.