Wisconsin School Adding Strange Dress Code Policy

Your senior year, something that is supposed to be one of the best times of your entire life.  It is filled with college applications, internships, and of course…prom.

However a school in Wisconsin is adding “submit your prom dress for approval,” to the list.  Something that the school isn’t so sure about. Not only do they have to submit photos of the dress, but also themselves IN the dress.

“It makes sense as to why you wouldn’t want students coming to dances in things that could be like too provocative,” said senior Calista Bulacan.

The policy covers neckline and length, and they have already turned some girls down for their choice.

