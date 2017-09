It’s not every day Sylvester Stallone stops by your town. It’s even more uncommon for him to stop by, then ask to use your gym. However for the Mansfield Police Dept., that’s exactly what happened.

Took a break from filming to work out at the police gym and they gave me an unexpected demonstration… Kids, do not try this at home! #dogs #K-9 #mansfieldpolicedepartment #fitness #escapeplan3 #movies #mansbestfriend A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Stallone is in town to film “Escape Plan 3,” which is being filmed in the Ohio State Reformatory. What a cool guy.

