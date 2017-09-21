No, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Aren’t Going Away Next Month

By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Reese's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Sometimes we bring you touching good news stories about the kindness of strangers or folks helping each other out in a difficult time, but today we have a different kind of story that’s sure to put a smile on your face.

If you recently read that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were going to be removed from shelves by October…

…we’re happy to report that it’s not true.

The story made its rounds on the Internet and had people really concerned. How would we go on without our precious peanut butter treats? Thankfully, we never had to find out.

The candy maker took to Twitter to set our minds at ease, telling us it wasn’t true and reminding us “Don’t believe everything you read on the Internet!”

Cue the collective sigh of relief!

