Katy Perry Shares Photos from Witness Tour Kick Off

Katy Perry’s Witness tour kicked off this week at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday (Sept. 19).
The “Swish Swish” singer shared a slew of photos via her Instagram account, giving fans a taste of what they can expect.
Perry was forced to delay the start of the tour due to “unavoidable production delays,” and it looks as though that extra time really paid off.
Check out the photos below.
MASSIVE thanks to all the incredibly talented people who have helped me put together #witnessthetour ❗️S/O @esdevlin @thesquareddivision @thebazhalpin @allthreeheathers @krispooley @taittowers and more. So much love to my band/dancers/crew & team. Can't wait to see ALL of your smiles and hear your stories around the world!!! 📸 by @kevinmazur