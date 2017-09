The Walk To End Lupus is this Saturday, and Leslie from the Greater Ohio chapter joined Q104 to talk more about it. Listen above.

Find more information about the walk here.

Walk Day:

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

2014 Sycamore St, Cleveland, OH 44113

Check-in begins 10:00am- 11:30am

Opening Ceremony 11:30am – 12:00pm

Start/Finish Walk 12:00pm -2:00pm

Email: info@lupusgreaterohio.org

Registration is required.