While there is a lot going on in the world right now, the Dave Matthew’s Band wants to stay focused. For them, that means providing a free show for their hometown of Charlottesville.

Just recently, Charlottesville was the epicenter of protests that turned violent and left one dead. Wanting to give back and provide unity, DMB is not only providing the free concert, but livestreaming it as well.

Anyone can watch at 5:55 PM Sunday right here.